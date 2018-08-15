Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a manned mission to space by 2022.

"In space technology, we have dreamt something, our scientists have dreamt something. And I am happy to announce that by 2022, the 75th Independence year, we are planning a manned space mission," Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

आज मेरा सौभाग्य है कि इस पावन अवसर पर मुझे देश को एक और खुशखबरी देने का अवसर मिला है। साल 2022, यानि आजादी के 75वें वर्ष में और संभव हुआ तो उससे पहले ही, भारत अंतरिक्ष में तिरंगा लेकर जा रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2018

"We will put an Indian in space by 2022 or earlier," he said.

He said India was proud of its scientists, who were excelling in their research and were at the forefront of innovation.

India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation. In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space: PM Narendra Modi #IndiaIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/MwvBXmUY8x — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

"Our scientists have made us proud. They launched over 100 satellites... They successfully completed the Mars mission."