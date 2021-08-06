Friday, August 06, 2021Back to
Inbase launches Urban Sports Smartwatch with 10 active sports mode at Rs 4,299

The smartwatch also offers a 24-hours heart rate, blood oxygen monitor and the data can be synced with health applications like Google Fit and Apple Health.


Aug 06, 2021

Inbase tech has launched the Urban Sports Smartwatch, a unique, smart wearable with a high-performance of 45 days standby battery life. Targeting sports enthusiasts and millennials, the brand calls the new wearable a "must-have". Inbase Urban Sport Smartwatch is available exclusively on the official website of Urban. It has been listed at an introductory discounted price of Rs 4,299.

Urban Sports Smartwatch features a Smart Bluetooth Calling option for calls and dial pad. It has 10 active sports modes, weather forecast, an inbuilt speaker and mic for smart calling, a 1.28-inch IPS display, and HD quality sound. It also offers 24-hours dynamic heart rate histogram, blood pressure, blood oxygen and can be synced with health applications like Google Fit and Apple Health. The smartwatch features vibration alerts for message notifications and activity notifications.

The smartwatch may run up to 10 days on normal use, while up to 3 days with calling function in nominal use. It has multiple watch faces and users can design their watch faces as well.

Urban Sports Smartwatch comes with an IPX68 Waterproof technology to keep it safe from any hazard. The smart wearable can store data for up to 2 years.

