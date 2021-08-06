FP Trending

Inbase tech has launched the Urban Sports Smartwatch, a unique, smart wearable with a high-performance of 45 days standby battery life. Targeting sports enthusiasts and millennials, the brand calls the new wearable a "must-have". Inbase Urban Sport Smartwatch is available exclusively on the official website of Urban. It has been listed at an introductory discounted price of Rs 4,299.

Urban Sports Smartwatch features a Smart Bluetooth Calling option for calls and dial pad. It has 10 active sports modes, weather forecast, an inbuilt speaker and mic for smart calling, a 1.28-inch IPS display, and HD quality sound. It also offers 24-hours dynamic heart rate histogram, blood pressure, blood oxygen and can be synced with health applications like Google Fit and Apple Health. The smartwatch features vibration alerts for message notifications and activity notifications.

The smartwatch may run up to 10 days on normal use, while up to 3 days with calling function in nominal use. It has multiple watch faces and users can design their watch faces as well.

Urban Sports Smartwatch comes with an IPX68 Waterproof technology to keep it safe from any hazard. The smart wearable can store data for up to 2 years.