Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 17:32 IST

In-flight connectivity licence norms to be approved by October this year: Report

Experts say that it will take a lot of time for Indian carriers to launch in-flight connectivity.

If you've gotten bored on a flight and just wished that you'd have internet connectivity up in the skies, then you're certainly not alone.

A new report reveals that the wait for Indian fliers to be able to make calls and have access to the internet in the skies may finally be over.

In-flight entertainment.

In-flight entertainment.

As per a report by the Economic Times, the telecom department seems to be all set to allow in-flight connectivity by as soon as October this year. A DoT (Department of Telecommunications) official speaking to the publication in a statement said, "We are in the final stages of in-flight connectivity licence norms and the service option will be given to carriers and telecom companies within two months."

In addition to that, DoT officials also told the publication that they have followed TRAI's norms to the draft the guidelines and once they are cleared, it will require the law ministry another two weeks to approve them. The DoT officials have reportedly already met with both telecom operators and airlines and some players are already quite keen in offering internet services in the skies.

Based on what we know from a previous report, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had recommended that Indian and international airlines be allowed to offer voice and data services, as long as it is within India’s airspace and above an altitude of 3,000 metres.

The Telecom Commission, which is the highest decision-making body in the DoT, later approved TRAI’s recommendations, making an exception for allowing foreign satellites and gateways to provide connectivity within aircrafts.

Experts, however, argue that though the approval process is nearing completion, it will take a lot of time for Indian carriers to launch in-flight connectivity. This is due to the sheer time and investment required to retrofit each aircraft with the technology to support in-flight connectivity.

In case you are curious as to how in-flight connectivity works, do read our explainer on the same.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

also see

Facebook

Facebook to use Wi-Fi, Express Wi-Fi to connect people in remote areas

Aug 23, 2018

5G spectrum

Government recommended to announce 5G spectrum policy by 31 December

Aug 23, 2018

Public Wi-Fi

Parts of New Delhi get free Wi-Fi, high-speed broadband under 'smart city' project

Aug 14, 2018

Mobile Internet

Mobile internet goes free and national for a day in Cuba to much cheer

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra to raise Rs 20,000 crore through debt instruments

Aug 11, 2018

NewsTracker

DoT directs telecom operators not to accept bank guarantees issued by Standard Chartered Bank

Aug 20, 2018

science

Contact lenses

Flushed contact lenses add greatly to microplastic pollution in oceans: Researchers

Aug 21, 2018

Space Travel

Stratolaunch to have fleet of rockets and cargo planes for space launches by 2020

Aug 21, 2018

Space

After United States' warning, Russia denies plans to put weapons in space first

Aug 21, 2018

Climate Change

Hydropower generation in India is seeing the effects of climate change: Study

Aug 21, 2018