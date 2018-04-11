For the first time, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is looking to hire a country head for the Indian market. It has listed a job posting for the same on Facebook.

WhatsApp does not have a country head in any country it operates in. So this will be a global first for the messaging app. The India headquarters would be located in Mumbai. The person who gets appointed would report directly to the messaging app's chief operating officer Matt Idema in California. Idema has worked formerly in Yahoo and Facebook.

The person who would be appointed is expected to look into the India operations and business with special focus on peer to peer payment system which was introduced in India only.

WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, out of which 200 million users are from India itself.

WhatsApp is desiring a person who has at least 15 years of experience who has dealt with at least 5 years in product-driven technologies. This also includes experience in payment-driven technologies. The person would also be required to work in a cross-functional manner between Facebook and WhatsApp.