tech2 News Staff

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that in 2022, the iPhone Pro model (iPhone 14 Pro?) will finally sport a design sans the notch, replacing it with a punch-hole selfie camera. The current notch design on the iPhones was introduced with the Apple iPhone X in 2017. The first smartphone to sport the punch hole design was the Honor View 20 (review), which was launched in 2019 in India. Reports also suggest that it may not just be the iPhone Pro model, but all the models in the iPhone 14 series may come with the punch-hole design.

Kuo also expects that the next iPhone SE model will be released in 2022, and will support 5G cellular connectivity. He predicts the smartphone to launch in the first half of next year. Kuo says the iPhone SE 2022 will be the first mid-segment iPhone to feature 5G cellular standard that debuted with the iPhone 12 series in 2020.

Read out review of the iPhone SE 2020 here.

Further, Kuo believes that the iPhone SE 2022 will continue to feature the current 4.7-inch display size, however, it will see an upgrade in terms of processor and 5G will remain its selling point.

Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions were first reported by 9To5Mac.