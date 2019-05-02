Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government wanted to ensure any development of Britain's telecoms networks would help build their resilience and improve cyber security.

Quizzed by a parliamentary committee about the possibility of China's Huawei being involved in the supply chain for a 5G network, May said: "We do want to ensure as we look to the future development of telecoms networks here in the United Kingdom that we can ensure the greater resilience of those networks, that we improve cyber security."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James and Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Kate Holton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.