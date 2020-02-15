FP Studio

If you’ve ever had friends zone out of interesting conversations around 3D printing or wondered how mobile glass technology has evolved and you felt like Ross explaining paleontology, we get you. Here’s your chance to geek out at one of the hottest digital youth festivals taking place on Friday and Saturday where you can indulge in not just 3D printing, but also take part in AR, VR and other technological exhibitions. Read on to know what’s in store at Tech2 Innovate.

3D Printing

While 3D printing has been around for a while, it has not had widespread acceptance yet mostly because of its prohibitive cost. No need to worry about that at Tech2 Innovate where participants can see exactly how the technology works and use the 3D printer. Whether you’re someone who’s always wanted to get their hands on one or someone who’s just fascinated by the technology that allows you to build a three-dimensional object with the aid of a computer-designed model, there is no denying that 3D printing is cool AF.

Corning Gorilla Glass Zone

The screen on your smartphone that holds up even after taking several falls is probably a Corning Gorilla Glass. With the company involved with the festival intricately, this is a golden opportunity for anyone to understand the evolution of glass on our smartphones. Given how often we touch and use them, it’s vital to understand how the most crucial part of your smartphone actually works and what are some of the more fascinating aspects that users can expect to see in the coming years. All this and more is available at the Corning Gorilla Glass Zone at Tech2 Innovate.

VR Cycling

No, your life is not as bad as the Black Mirror episode where you have to cycle all day in you workspace. Simply chill out and relax as you put on your VR gear and cycle through different terrains and competitors whilst chilling in the comfort of your own pit stop at the VR Cycling arena. It beats 15 Million Merits, the Black Mirror episode by a milestone in any case.

Multiplayer AR

Always thought you were better than your friends at gameplay? Here’s the perfect opportunity to prove them right. Simply pick your favourite game along with your gang and indulge in some serious multiplayer AR gaming to decide who’s the ultimate boss once and for all. Bonus points if you’re having more fun than usual while playing the game.

Cricket Bat Trial

Always wanted to try MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot? Or something more orthodox like a square cut or a six over long on? Tech2 Innovate’s Cricket Bat Trial zone will let you play all these shots and more. Step out of gully cricket and give your batting some serious goals with a visit to this arena. Who knows it might herald the beginning of something exciting for you?

Gaming Arena

If you’re indecisive like us, fear not. The youth festival’s Gaming Arena has been designed keeping casual gamers in mind. Simply head here and enjoy whichever game catches your fancy. There should be no rules to enjoy playing your favourite games, right? Which is exactly what the Gaming Arena hopes to do by giving you access to a wide range of sports to choose and enjoy at the Tech2 Innovate festival.

If all of these technological innovations and gaming zones have got you excited, don’t waste any more time and just book tickets to this exciting digital youth festival right away.

