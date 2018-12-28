Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

IMF, World Bank to move away from using GDP to measure growth, predicts Saxo for 2019

The predictions aren't forecasts, but 'unlikely but underappreciated' events with huge financial impacts: Saxo.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 16:44 PM IST

In an annual ritual that many have come to love, Danish investment bank Saxo has published its year-end list of outrageous predictions for the following year.

The bank's predictions for 2019 cover a world that is increasingly saying "enough is enough," Saxo explains as the overwhelming theme of its listicle.

These predictions aren't official forecasts of any sort, but rather a series of "unlikely but underappreciated" events which, if they were to occur, could throw financial markets into chaos.

Enough is Enough

"This year's edition has a unifying theme of 'enough is enough'," Steen Jakobsen, Chief Economist at Saxo Bank told Trustnet.

"A world running on empty will have to wake up and start creating reforms – not because it wants to, but because it has to."

One of the listed prediction isn't just interesting but also one that could have far-reaching consequences if it really came to be: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank could turn their back on using Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as its go-to metric for growth in 2019, turning to productivity, instead, as a measure of countries' growth.

"They [IMF and World Bank] argue that GDP has failed to capture the real impact of low-cost, technology-based services," Jakobsen was quoted to have said.

"(The two organisations have) been unable to account for environmental issues, as attested by the gruesome effects from pollution on human health and the environment in India and elsewhere around the world."

Neglecting productivity

For a country truly invested in the health and happiness of its people, Saxo says it would need to produce more for every worker they have than it did so far, making productivity a more interesting measure of national progress.

So far, the world's governments have been set on using Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a traditional choice of metrics to measure growth. But this has also allowed many world economies to neglect considering or improving their 'productivity'.

Saxo's list of 10 outrageous predictions for 2019. Image: Saxo Bank

Saxo's list of 10 outrageous predictions for 2019. Image: Saxo Bank

GDP has many advantages and failings, its biggest drawback being that it simply does not capture the real impact of low-cost, technology-based services and isn't designed to account for environmental issues, which is of significant modern-day importance.

If Saxo's "unlikely" prediction for the IMF and World Bank to move to productivity does come to be, it could give a far more comprehensive look at a certain economy’s productive capacity over time.

“Productivity is certainly one of the most popular, and yet, least understood terms in economics,” Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank told Trustnet. “Simply defined, it refers to output per hour worked. In the real world, however, productivity is a much more complex notion. In fact, it can be considered as the greatest determinant of the standard of living over time.”

Among some of Saxo's other predictions for 2019 is a solar flare burst that leads to chaos and inflicts $2 trillion in financial damages to the world's economies. GE and Netflix going into losses from corporate debts and Apple taking a large bite of Tesla in an acquisition that makes "perfect sense".

 

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

NewsTracker

Slowing GDP growth cause for concern; distress 'very much visible in agriculture sector': Kaushik Basu

Dec 24, 2018

ISS Astronauts

Astronauts return from ISS after 197-day stint marred by air leak, rocket failure

Dec 20, 2018

Conservation

Alba the albino orangutan returned to the wild after 20 months of rehabilitation

Dec 22, 2018

Archaeology

Petrified horse with saddle and harness unearthed intact in stable near Pompeii

Dec 25, 2018

Conservation

Dynamic tiny tracker helps conservation authorities, rangers fight rhino poaching

Dec 28, 2018

NewsTracker

GST: Focus shifts to enforcement, returns, refund simplification; more exemption for MSMEs likely in next meet

Dec 27, 2018

science

2018 in Public Health

2018 in Public Health: Big initiatives, vaccination drives and newborn screening

Dec 28, 2018

ISRO Gaganyaan mission gets Cabinet approval along with a Rs 10,000-crore budget

Dec 28, 2018

Predictions for 2019

IMF, World Bank to move away from using GDP to measure growth, predicts Saxo for 2019

Dec 28, 2018

Indian Science Congress

Narendra Modi to ride on a solar-powered bus prototype at Indian Science Congress

Dec 28, 2018