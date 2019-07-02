Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
IIT Madras releases software development kit for India's first processor called ‘Shakti’

IIT Madras' RISE group has been responsible for the development Shakti processor.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 14:22:32 IST

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had earlier revealed India's first home-made processor called as Shakti. The chipset has been in the works for since 2016 and now Indian Institute of Technology Madras has released an SDK (software development kit) for the processor.

IIT Madras' RISE group has been responsible for the development Shakti and they have said that they plan on releasing six classes of the processor in the market. These six stages of the processor include E-Class, C-Class, I-Class, M-Class, S-Class, and H-Class. They can be used in a wide variety of devices  IoT, robotic platforms, motor controls and more.

The C-class of processors is a 2-bit 5 stage in-order microcontroller-class of processors and has a clock speed of 0.2-1 GHz clock speeds. The I-class is a 64-bit processor with multi-thread support and clock speeds ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 GHz. M-class processor can support up to 8 cores and has the same clock speed.

S-class variant of Shakti are aimed at server-type workloads and it happens to be an enhanced version of the I-class processor with the same multi-thread support.  The H class processor is for the high-performance computing and analytics workloads. Apart from that, RISE is working on T-class and F-class processors as well.

