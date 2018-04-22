More than 7,000 students visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) as it opened its gates to school children on 21 April, showcasing a number of its innovations and technologies it developed in last one year.

A number of devises and gadgets were displayed at the 14th Open House, organised by the premier institute, which included flexicrutch, a special crutch to ease walking for disabled, nasal filters to block pollutants, and biodegradable tableware made of rice straw.

"I really liked the event. Especially the hologram," said Lakshya, a class 12 student of Adarsh Public School, Dwarka.

According to an IIT official, students from more than 100 schools came to see the innovations.

"I was surprised to notice that about 7,000 school children came to the Open House this time. Last time this number was around 3,000. Schools from all over Delhi, and even as far as Sonepat came to IIT to see the the products," B. K. Panigrihi, a faculty at the Electrical Engineering department of the institute, told IANS.

A total of more than 50 innovations, software and hardware both, were on display, he said.

Some of the other key projects on exhibition this year were the Street Sizing system for Chirala Handloom Cluster, Tactile Graphics: Representation of Visual Images through Raised Lines Adapted for the Sense of touch, OnBoard: a system that enables a person with blindness to safely board public buses without any dependency amongst many others.