IISF 2019: Sci-Tech minister calls NGOs to help take science from the labs to the public

He also encouraged youth taking part in the fest to take advantage of the govt's Startup India-Standup India programmes.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 08, 2019 08:56:15 IST

Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday called upon NGOs to come out and help take science from the laboratory to the public domain.

Addressing a session on National Social Organisations and Institutions during the 5th India International Science Festival (IISF) here, he said India is at the forefront of technologies today.

The minister underlined the pivotal role NGOs can play to build a scientific temperament in the country.

The four-day annual science festival is being organized in Kolkata from 5 November to 8 November.

IISF 2019: Sci-Tech minister calls NGOs to help take science from the labs to the public

Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan giving a speech at the festival. Image credit: Twitter

Participating in the National Startup Conclave and Expo, Vardhan encouraged the brimming young minds to take advantage of the Governments Startup India-Standup India programmes.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a firm belief that the youth of this country will avail of the benefits of the twin schemes to launch new ventures and participate in the development of the country.

Later addressing the Assistive Technologies Conclave and Expo for Divyanjan, Vardhan said the differently-abled people can stand shoulder to shoulder with others.

He asked delegates to focus their research on new technologies that can help overcome various physical disabilities.

The minister also interacted with a gathering of the differently-abled people attending the conclave. He also showed a keen interest in the various scientific models and exhibits displayed at the Vigyan Samagam.

While attending an attempt by school children at creating a new Guinness World Record, Vardhan lauded them for their keenness in science activities. In the event 480 students participated; out of them 268 students assembled radio kit simultaneously, thus achieving the Guinness Record for the most students assembling radio kit simultaneously.

The Union Science and Technology minister said the day incidentally also marks Cancer Awareness Day launched by him in 2014 and the Infant Protection Day, relevant to the IISF and the city hosting the Mega Science Fair.

For more stories from the IISF 2019, head here.

