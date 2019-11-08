Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

IISF 2019: Guinness World record was set for most number of students assembling radio kits

Out of the 490 students that participated, 268 succeeded in completing the process in the stipulated hours


Press Trust of IndiaNov 08, 2019 08:58:01 IST

A Guinness World Record of most students assembling radio kits simultaneously was created on the third day of India International Science Festival (IISF) here on Thursday, the organisers of the IISF said.

A spokesman of the organising committee of the IISF said while 490 students participated in the event, a record 268 succeeded in completing the assembling process in the stipulated hours. The students all from the city and districts accomplished the feat in two hours at an event in Science City Expo, he said.

IISF 2019: Guinness World record was set for most number of students assembling radio kits

Out of the 490 students that participated in the event, a record 268 succeeded in completing the assembling process in the stipulated hours. Image credit: Twitter

A representative of the Guinness World Records presented a certificate and memento to Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan who took it on behalf of the students.

The minister congratulated 'young scientific minds" and said he is proud of them

Sandeep Kothari, a student who was among the 490 participants but could not himself assemble the kit in stipulated time said: "despite not being among the 268 friends of mine, I picked up a lot from today's session."

Kothari said he was proud of other friends who managed it.

On Tuesday, the first day of the IISF over 1,598 students had created a Guinness World Record for the Largest astrophysics lesson and assembly of spectroscopes here.

For more stories from the IISF 2019, head here.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

IISF 2019

IISF 2019: Engineering model competition opened at IISF by Sci-Tech minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Nov 07, 2019
IISF 2019: Engineering model competition opened at IISF by Sci-Tech minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Narendra Modi to inaugurate 5th India International Science Festival in Kolkata today; PM to address IISF gathering via video

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to inaugurate 5th India International Science Festival in Kolkata today; PM to address IISF gathering via video

Nov 05, 2019
IISF 2019: Sci-Tech minister calls NGOs to help take science from the labs to the public

Sci-Tech

IISF 2019: Sci-Tech minister calls NGOs to help take science from the labs to the public

Nov 08, 2019
Air quality in Kolkata turns 'very poor' as pollution levels in city breach 300-mark on AQI at Fort William, Ballygunge

NewsTracker

Air quality in Kolkata turns 'very poor' as pollution levels in city breach 300-mark on AQI at Fort William, Ballygunge

Nov 07, 2019
Gurudas Dasgupta, doyen of trade union movement, passes away at 83: CPI leader was at forefront in highlighting Bofors scam

NewsTracker

Gurudas Dasgupta, doyen of trade union movement, passes away at 83: CPI leader was at forefront in highlighting Bofors scam

Oct 31, 2019
India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni unlikely to make his commentary debut in day-night Test

India vs Bangladesh 2019

India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni unlikely to make his commentary debut in day-night Test

Nov 06, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019