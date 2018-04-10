No smartphone launch is complete without a complementary teardown by the one and only iFixit, and the latest phone to undergo that ritual is the Huawei P20 Pro.

The teardown is aimed at uncovering the secrets of a device, including the internal circuit design and possible explanations on the part of the smartphone or electronics maker about certain specification choices, such as a smaller battery size or the exclusion of that 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It also provides a repairability score at the end of each teardown to give users an idea of how easy it is to fix the device in question. iFixit also provides in-depth, step-by-step instructions to fix a device.

When it came down to the P20 Pro, iFixit gave P20 Pro a repairability score of 4 out of 10.

According to the teardown, the most important fact that was revealed was that it is likely that Huawei is packing OIS on all three camera lenses available on the back. This was inferred from a close examination of the camera module. The smartphone opens without any issues despite the device's IP67 rating. Huawei has made the charging port modular to improve repairability without the need to replace the entire motherboard. Considering that the P20 Pro does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, any possible damage from wear and tear can be easily fixed.

iFixit noted that the glass panel on the back does not really serve any purpose as there isn't even wireless charging on the device. The glass is just for show.

All the three cameras are stacked on a compact motherboard leaving the device with ample space to accommodate a significantly larger battery.