IFA 2020: Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro, MagicBook Pro announced, revamped MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 revealed

Honor has also launched the updated version of Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 at the IFA 2020.


Nandini YadavSep 04, 2020 15:52:30 IST

The IFA Berlin 2020 has kicked off. Honor is hosting an event at the tech show as well. Honor has announced a couple of fitness bands and smartwatches at the event. These include the Honor Band 5, Band 5 Pro, Honor Watch ES, MagicWatch 2, and Honor Watch GS Pro.

Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a stainless steel bezel. Honor claims that the watch's build gives it a high resistance to external forces and accidental shock. The body of the watch is made of reinforced polycarbonate fibre. The smartwatch comes in Charcoal black, Marl white and Camo Blue colour options.

The Watch GS Pro uses its own GPS algorithm. This capability is used by a feature called Route back. The watch also shows timely updates on sunset/sunrise time, tide conditions, moonset/moonrise time, and bad weather alerts.

Outdoor activities include options for snowboarding, skiing and outdoor cross-country. For these activities, the watch will show options like altitude levels, SpO2 monitor, time duration, among others.

The watch is also compatible for underwater sports. The Watch GS Pro is both water and salt resistant.

The watch also comes with over 100 workout mode.

The Honor Watch GS Pro can apparently offer up to 25-day battery life.

The Watch GS Pro is priced at 250 euros in the European market, where it will be available starting 7 September.

For other markets, including India, the watch will be available in October.

Honor Watch ES

The Honor Watch ES sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartwatch lets you access apps like messages, call, and others. It comes with options for over 200 watch faces.

The Watch ES also have six different Always-on display watch faces.

The watch comes in a black, white and pink colour option.

The watch features 50 m water resistance. It also come with a personal virtual coach mode, which shows an animated coach that tells you what exercise to do and how. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It has 95 workout modes.

The watch also features automatic workout recognition. So even if you forget to log a workout in the watch, it will recognise that you started your exercise and will show you the results at the end.

The Watch ES also comes with a period tracker, stress monitor and sleep analysis.

The Honor Watch ES can apparently offer up to 10 days of battery life.

The Honor Watch ES will be available from 7 September in the European market at a price of 100 euros. The watch will eventually be rolled out to a few more markets by 21 September. It's availability in India has not yet been revealed.

Honor MagicBook Pro

The laptop features a 16.1-inch sRGB display with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Similar to MagicBook 15 (review), the camera sits on the keyboard, instead on the display lid. It has a 4.9 mm bezel.

The laptop weighs 1.7 kg. The MagicBook Pro comes in one space gray colour options.

It is loaded with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor. The laptop features a dual fan and dual heat pipe.

The laptop comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

The laptop also feature multiple screen collaboration for Honor devices, similar to Airdrop between Apple devices.

Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 updated

Honor has also announced updated versions of its existing MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops, which now come with the new AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor.

