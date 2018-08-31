tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 13:45 IST
On Day 1 of IFA 2108 Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and a lot more will be showcasing their products.
The Internationale Funkausstellung, or, as it's more commonly called, IFA, has been kicked off today in Berlin. Considered to be as big as CES in Las Vegas or MWC in Barcelona, IFA is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions dating back to 1924. On Day 2 of the event, we have Huawei, Microsoft and a lot more showcasing their products for a global audience.
Tech2 has boots on the ground in Berlin and we will be bringing LIVE updates for the event as they happen. Although IFA is to officially start from 31 August, all major electronic giants will be unveiling their products today. What can you expect from Day 2?
Having ended Day 1 with a spree of launches from Lenovo including the Lenovo Thinkpad X1, expect Day 2 to be full of surprises as well.
We have two massive keynotes lined up for today including the likes of Huawei and Microsoft.
While Huawei is expected to update their Mate series of smartphones, we could hear a lot on their 5G connectivity plan for the upcoming year as well.
As for Microsoft, we're not quite certain as to what they might announce. Microsoft and Qualcomm have been pushing laptops with always-on LTE connectivity and days-long battery life lately, so we could be hearing about more updates on that end.
Acer's keynote already took place a couple of days back and new products such as the Triton 900, Predator Thronos, OJO 500, Predator Orion lineup and more were announced. Sony meanwhile finally took the wraps of the Xperia XZ3 and its WH-1000XM3 headphones. We also saw a glimpse of Sony's Aibo dogs which are an absolute hit at IFA this year.
For a proper primer on what to expect from IFA 2018, you should head here.
We shall keep you updated as and when new launches take place in our liveblog.
highlights
13:51 (IST)
If the 2-in-1 convertible was enough, here's the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme!
. @lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop was launched at #IFA2018 at a price of $1,859. Its top is made from four layers of reinforced carbon fibre.https://t.co/7KE9CZGhld— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 31, 2018
13:47 (IST)
Here's a look at Lenovo's smart home essentials launched earlier today
. @Lenovo unveiled the smart home essentials - the Smart Plug, the Smart Bulb and the Smart Camera #IFA2018. Controlling all of the smart home appliances is the Lenovo Link app which is a one-stop destination.https://t.co/5nQMvvIybg— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 31, 2018
09:23 (IST)
Behold the Yoga C630 WOS 2-in-1 convertible
The @lenovo Yoga C630 WOS 2-in-1 convertible was announced at #IFA2018 in Berlin. The device is expected to have a magnificent battery life, and offers more than 25+ hours of local video playback on a single charge.https://t.co/ziMa4Psspd— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 31, 2018
17:49 (IST)
Sony's Aibos seem to be similar to the furry ones
And high fives too #Aibo #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/qLLdJYPnVZ— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:45 (IST)
Sony's Aibo dogs are a hit with the crowd at IFA 2018
#Aibo loves getting petted:) #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/aSZZf2sixH— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:43 (IST)
Sony's robotic companions Aibos are here
Sony's robotic companion #Aibo is getting as much, if not more, attention than the just launched @sonyxperia XZ3 #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/dgjO4e0VTT— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:24 (IST)
Sony announces Xperia XZ3 with 6.5-inch OLED display
Though the pre-orders for the device will begin soon in Europe, Sony has not announced the date of availability and its price, yet.
And that's a wrap from the @sonyxperia #XperiaXZ3 launch event. Thanks for following along. pic.twitter.com/dfu4aJXKaM— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:18 (IST)
Sony Xperia XZ3 sports 13 MP front camera
4K HDR video recording, 13 MP front camera, @Android 9 Pie OS on-board the #XperiaXZ3. Pre-orders to begin soon in Europe. The availability dates and price not announced. pic.twitter.com/e1VT9uAtoN— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:16 (IST)
The Xperia XZ3 to have AI in Xperia features
The @sonyxperia Xperia XZ3 will have AI in Xperia feature which will study your usage pattern and provide you with the optimal prompts throughout the day #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/FPE8oZuIra— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:08 (IST)
This is Sony Xperia XZ3
The @sonyxperia Xperia XZ3 will come with a curved OLED display, in four different colours inspired by nature. It will have 6-inch OLED display with HDR support and Sforce front surround speakers. pic.twitter.com/gyR0nx3OPd— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:04 (IST)
Aaaand its here
The @sonyxperia Sony Mobile commerce president Mitsuya Kishida is on stage to launch the latest Xperia flagship smartphone - the @Sony #XperiaXZ3 pic.twitter.com/ceGWl38WU8— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:03 (IST)
Sony WH-1000XM3 announced
When we talk about Sony we never fail to mention the great audio equipment it produces. Keeping with its tradition, Sony has unveiled the newest member to its wireless headphones family.
The @Sony Bluetooth headphone family has its newest member, the WH-1000XM3 announced at the #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/S77On57aZ9— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
17:00 (IST)
Sony OLED and 4K TV series
The @Sony Master series TVs will come with Sony X1 Ultimate processor to help OLED and LCD deliver good video performance. The TVs will also come with an X-Wide Panel as well as @netflix calibrated mode #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/svyFW2afVW— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
16:56 (IST)
Sony and Cameras
It's a well-known fact that Sony and great camera hardware go hand in hand. Most of today's smartphones use a Sony lens in their camera system.
Sony is working with @getolympus to provide a 4k 3D microscope which also supports processing of the images shot in real time in medical environments, says Yoshida stressing on how Sony's high res imaging capabilities can be used in autonomous cars as well #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/blKugmnJu6— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
16:54 (IST)
Sony's Aibo robot dog looks to be promising as well as cuddly
Sony will be showcasing its robotic pet Aibo at @IFA_Berlin pic.twitter.com/pR23N48uaK— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
16:40 (IST)
The Sony Keynote has begun
The @Sony President Kenichiro Yoshida on stage to start off the proceedings. Yoshida is talking about the different segments which reach out directly to consumers #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/v4e9aEs74x— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
16:29 (IST)
The Sony Xperia XZ3
While Sony is widely believed to launch the Xperia XZ3 today, much of what the phone packs in design and specs wise has already been leaked online. The only reveal left right now is what Sony will price its newest flagship at. It is also believed that there will be no Sony Xperia XZ3 compact this year. You can read the full details about leaks and rumours surrounding the Xperia XZ3 in the link below.
New Sony Xperia XZ3 renders reveals all four colour variants ahead of launch
16:19 (IST)
Sony's Keynote is about to begin
We are at the @sonyxperia keynote at @IFA_Berlin where Sony is expected to launch its next generation flagship, speculated to be the #XperiaXZ3 #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/IHtmKXOvXk— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
16:08 (IST)
What is this futuristic lawn mover from LG?
The @LGUS CLOi lawn mover robot at work at @IFA_Berlin pic.twitter.com/4cMP0VCcgc— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
16:08 (IST)
The venue for IFA 2018 in Berlin
16:06 (IST)
LG doing things with style at IFA 2018
The @LGUS OLED panel showcased in a breathtaking way. The installation is titled 'Natural wonders with OLED' at @IFA_Berlin #IFA2018 pic.twitter.com/Vj0eZfM0g2— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
16:03 (IST)
History Lesson with Tech2
The Internationale Funkaustellung is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Berlin which started as far back as 1924. The radio tower (in pic) was set up in 1926.
Things are still being set up at the Messe Berlin for the @IFA_Berlin which opens to the public tomorrow. The Internationale Funkaustellung is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Berlin which started as far back as 1924. The radio tower (in pic) was set up in 1926. pic.twitter.com/1zQmzzfPmN— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 30, 2018
15:54 (IST)
We are LIVE at IFA 2018 Berlin.
Though the event is not officially underway until tomorrow, it looks like major electronics giants such as Sony, Lenovo, Asus and more have a lot planned for us.
