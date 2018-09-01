Saturday, September 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 September, 2018 12:22 IST

IFA 2018: Google’s Pixel smartwatch will not release this year, company confirms

Google says it wants to concentrate on improving the Wear OS instead of working on its own hardware.

Come October, Google is scheduled to debut the third generation of its Pixel smartphones. And along with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones, the company was also speculated to launch its long-awaited Pixel Watch. However, clearing all the rumours, the company has now confirmed that the smartwatch will not be releasing this year.

According to a report by Tom’s Guide, at the IFA Berlin 2018, a Google spokesperson confirmed that it won’t be releasing its own smartwatch this year. Instead, Google said that it is focusing on “improving the Wear OS and working with smartwatch makers, including Fossil, Casio and others showing off new Wear OS watches this week at IFA.”

Representational image. Creative credit: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Representational image. Creative credit: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

“To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet. Our focus is on our partners for now,” Miles Barr, Google's director of engineering for Wear OS.

Contrary to rampant rumours about the smartwatch, Google says that it does not plan to work on its own watch as of now, and would only focus on improving the operating system for smartwatch that it provides.

Currently, Google works with companies who make Wear OS devices to approve designs and suggest new features. For instance, Google said, that it saw that a lot of smartwatch consumers now look for heart rate sensors on their device, and so it advised Wear OS device makers to add the features.

However, Google did hint on what we could expect from the new Watch OS update. Reportedly, Google Assistant will be the forefront of the Wear OS software update that will be rolling out to watches in the next month. The OS update will bring a proactive screen that displays the information you need for the upcoming day, week or even month, depending on how you use Google Assistant and what information Google learns from your usage of its other services.

Additionally, the Wear OS update will also solve some performance issues with a new feature called quick-glance screens.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018

Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018
Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018
Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018
LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018

LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018
Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018

Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018
How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

also see

Google Pixel

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on 9 October: Report

Aug 28, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL will sport a big notch only to give you ‘super selfies’: Report

Aug 24, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Leaked Google Pixel 3 XL images reveal design, specifications and box contents

Aug 23, 2018

Google Pixel 3 XL

Leaked images of Google's Pixel 3 XL phone shows two cameras on the notch

Aug 21, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL units are being sold at $2000 in the black market on Telegram

Aug 23, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant goes bilingual, can understand, speak two languages at a time

Aug 31, 2018

science

Environment

Dal Lake in Kashmir harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides, study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Daylight Savings

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

Sep 01, 2018

Anaemia

Cutting down on rock salt and fluoride can help tackle anaemia, a new study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Red Tide

Dead dolphins and seals wash up on Florida shore in unusually large numbers

Sep 01, 2018