So you’ve finally hit the peak with your entry level DSLR and think it’s time for an upgrade? The choices you have now are many. You can pick and choose depending on your line of work, usage or even invest in other equipment instead. If you do wish to upgrade to a new DSLR, here are 3 reliable options from 3 of the most popular brands.

However, before we get started, here are some parameters you should keep in mind before upgrading:

Return on Investment: How much are you willing to spend? If you’re buying this for professional work, make sure you calculate your ROI. I didn’t mention a single full-frame camera in this article because that’s a whole other use case and even the cheapest full-frame cameras are still nearly a lakh to buy.

Use Case: All 3 cameras mentioned here have a slightly different use-case: Overall performance, great video and portability and speed. What it comes down to is how you intend to shoot in the future.

1. Canon EOS 80D: Despite being an older model, the EOS 80D is one of my favourite DSLRs. It’s one of the most widely used cameras by vloggers and enthusiast photographers. It rocks a 24.2 MP CMOS sensor, 1080p video at 60 fps, 7 FPS burst (even in RAW) and a host of other features.

The thing that first surprised me about the EOS 80D was build quality. The next was the usefulness of a tilt-shift LCD screen: I started using Live View a lot more thanks to it.

The 80D was a perfect upgrade for me from my 1100D, and if you have good lenses to go with it, I highly recommend checking the 80D out.

2. Nikon D7500:

The D7500 is Nikon’s latest in the D7xxx lineup of enthusiast cameras. It packs a 20.9 MP sensor along with Nikon’s EXPEED5 processor. The D7500 also records 4K UHD video, so video makers can rejoice. The rest of the features are similar to the Canon: Tilt-LCD screen, magnesium alloy body, burst rate of about 7-8 FPS (depending on the battery and mode set), the inclusion of WiFi, the lot.

Nikon’s enthusiast lineup has always gotten praise for how robust it is, and the inclusion of newer tech like the WiFi we mentioned only makes it better. You can now finally use a smartphone, connect to the D7500 and use it to transfer images or for remote shooting.

3. Sony A6500:

The Sony is a bit different in this lineup as it’s a mirrorless camera. This gives it a few tricks up its sleeve, such as a staggering 11 fps (and an unlimited buffer in both JPEG and RAW), an extremely impressive sensor, and more. The A6500 also has 5-Axis video stabilisation, which is extremely useful for when you’re shooting in the 4K video mode that the A6500 has to offer. This beast also has nearly 400+ AF points, the most among any camera of that size.

But perhaps the best feature of the A6500 is size. It’s compact enough to carry in a jacket pocket (just the body that is) and yet has better performance than most heavy DSLRs on the market today. It’s also a relatively older model but that doesn’t change much (if anything, you’ll get a good discount on it).