India needs to boost its own ambition and become early adopter of 5G technology, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

"India has much to gain from rising to the 5G challenge and a tremendous opportunity to accelerate its own ambitions. It can learn from the experiences of early leaders to establish a cohesive 5G roadmap that can help drive the Digital India strategy and enable the country to distinguish itself as a challenger in shaping 5G technologies," he said.

The minister also released a global benchmark analysis of 5G policies and initiatives done by Broadband India Forum and Policy Impact Partners.

"The government of India has a unique opportunity to leverage the power of 5G to drive forward the Digital India agenda, accelerating economic growth and societal development. Policies and regulation must focus on incentivising a quantum change in investment and accelerating the deployment and take up of innovative 5G services," Sinha added.

The Global Benchmark Analysis, carried out by Policy Impact Partners, is a comparative overview of the 5G policies and market development initiatives promoted by the five countries considered to be global leaders in 5G: China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), the United Kingdom, and the United States.