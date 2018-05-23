Joining Reliance Jio and Airtel, Idea Cellular has introduced a new Rs 499 prepaid plan. According to the Idea website, the plan includes unlimited calls for local, national and roaming and 100 local and international SMS per day. It also gives 2 GB of 4G/3G/2G internet data per day for a period of 82 days.

The plan is valid through various circles and can be recharged through the website or any other recharge portal. Post the usage of the 2GB data provided per day, data charges of 4 paise per 10 KB will be applied.

Customers will be charged 1 paise per second for the rest of the day if they have used voice calling above 250 outgoing minutes in a day. Also, customers who use more than 1,000 minutes in a span of seven days will be charged with 1 paise per second for rest of the seven days.

Customers calling more than 100 unique numbers in any period of seven consecutive days will be charged at 1p/sec (local+STD) after 100 unique numbers, for the rest of validity of recharge.

According to Telecomtalk, after exhausting the 100 SMS per day, Idea will charge Re 1 or Re 1.5 for local and national SMS. Users will get 128 Kbps of FUP speed post the consumption of the 2 GB data provided by the plan. Idea with this plan has brought down the value of per GB of data to Rs 3.04, which is not the lowest but is on par with its telecom competitors.