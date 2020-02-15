Saturday, February 15, 2020Back to
IBM withdraws participation from RSA Conference over coronavirus fears

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp on Friday said it had cancelled its participation in the RSA cyber security conference due to coronavirus-related concerns. "The health of IBMers is our primary concern as we continue to monitor upcoming events and travel relative to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)", the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/IBMSecurity/status/1228462366326755328


The event is scheduled to take place Feb. 24–28 in San Francisco.

Earlier in the day, Facebook Inc said it had cancelled its global marketing summit scheduled for next month in San Francisco due to coronavirus-related risks.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering in Barcelona, was also cancelled after a mass exodus by exhibitors on coronavirus fears.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed more than 1,500 people so far and infected more than 66,000 people on the Chinese mainland.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

