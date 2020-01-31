Reuters

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp said on Thursday its long-time chief executive officer Ginni Rometty was stepping down from the role and will be succeeded by the head of its cloud business Arvind Krishna, effective April.

Rometty will continue as executive chairman of the board and will retire at the end of the year, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

