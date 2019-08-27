Tuesday, August 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hyundai develops new prototype electric scooter with bets on last mile mobility

The new prototype by Hyundai is a lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooter.


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 20:55:28 IST

As the need for cleaner energy becomes extremely important to combat climate change, the automobile industry has come with innovative ways for promoting EVs. However, the reach of charging stations for these EVs is still low in many parts of the world. Hyundai and sub-brand Kia have taken a step in finding a solution to this problem.

Hyundai develops new prototype electric scooter with bets on last mile mobility

2019 electric scooter prototype by Hyundai.

The South Korean carmaker has suggested the use of a prototype electric scooter which can be mounted on a vehicle when its not in use so that it can charge via the car's internal battery. Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the future are reportedly going to come with this scooter. The reason is to facilitate last mile mobility.

As per a report by the livemint the new prototype, which is a lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooter, is different from its initial concept as the company had to transition from a front-wheel-drive to a rear-wheel-drive model.

The electric scooter has an added suspension to the front wheel for smoother ride experience, says the report. The scooter has a 10.5Ah and a range of 20 km on a full charge. It has a top speed of 20kph, weighs around 7.7k and has a unique tri-folding design. For seeing the battery percentage and speed, there is a small display on the handle.

Hyundai has got one EV in the Indian market called as the Hyundai Venue and it is yet to be seen if this new electric scooter would be compatible for the car.

As per the report, McKinsey & Company's data showed that the ‘Last Mile Mobility’ market in the US, Europe, and China should expand by $500 Billion by 2030.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback launched in India at a price of Rs Rs 4.99 lakh

Aug 20, 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback launched in India at a price of Rs Rs 4.99 lakh

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019