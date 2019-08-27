tech2 News Staff

As the need for cleaner energy becomes extremely important to combat climate change, the automobile industry has come with innovative ways for promoting EVs. However, the reach of charging stations for these EVs is still low in many parts of the world. Hyundai and sub-brand Kia have taken a step in finding a solution to this problem.

The South Korean carmaker has suggested the use of a prototype electric scooter which can be mounted on a vehicle when its not in use so that it can charge via the car's internal battery. Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the future are reportedly going to come with this scooter. The reason is to facilitate last mile mobility.

As per a report by the livemint the new prototype, which is a lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooter, is different from its initial concept as the company had to transition from a front-wheel-drive to a rear-wheel-drive model.

The electric scooter has an added suspension to the front wheel for smoother ride experience, says the report. The scooter has a 10.5Ah and a range of 20 km on a full charge. It has a top speed of 20kph, weighs around 7.7k and has a unique tri-folding design. For seeing the battery percentage and speed, there is a small display on the handle.

Hyundai has got one EV in the Indian market called as the Hyundai Venue and it is yet to be seen if this new electric scooter would be compatible for the car.

As per the report, McKinsey & Company's data showed that the ‘Last Mile Mobility’ market in the US, Europe, and China should expand by $500 Billion by 2030.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.