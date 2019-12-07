Saturday, December 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hungary watchdog fines Facebook for misleading users

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's competition watchdog has fined Facebook 1.2 billion forints ($4 million), its biggest fine to date, for misleading users by claiming its services were free.


ReutersDec 07, 2019 00:17:24 IST

Hungary watchdog fines Facebook for misleading users

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's competition watchdog has fined Facebook 1.2 billion forints ($4 million), its biggest fine to date, for misleading users by claiming its services were free.

The watchdog said Facebook Ireland had breached the law with adverts posted on its front page and help centre.

"While users did not have to pay a fee for using the service, they still made a profit for the company through their user activity and data," the watchdog said on Friday.

It said the user data Facebook gathered enabled it to post targeted ads for users. In addition, users were not aware of the amount and value of data handed over to Facebook while using the service.

When setting the fine, the watchdog did note that Facebook had since amended the misleading statements.

($1 = 303.3700 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christina Fincher)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

Nov 22, 2019
U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year
Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Nov 22, 2019
Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Newstracker

Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Nov 22, 2019
Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Newstracker

Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Nov 22, 2019

science

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019