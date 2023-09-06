Humans as Supercomputers: Why 'biocomputing' or 'organoid intelligence' is so precious to sink billions into it

In the exciting realm of research around AI, there’s a growing field known as organoid intelligence, and its aim is to replicate the human brain in order to further advance AI and more.

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) research rapidly gains momentum, a handful of scientists worldwide are already pioneering the next big thing: a field that envisions computers with real brains, aptly termed biocomputing. Also known as organoid intelligence, its aim is to replicate the human brain in order to further advance AI.

At present, conventional AI models rely on networks comprising a few hundred million neurons, characterized by their simplified nature, and these models demand a substantial amount of energy. In contrast, the human brain operates far more efficiently in terms of energy consumption while managing connections between nearly 90 billion neurons.

To put things into perspective, experts suggest that should current artificial intelligence companies attempt to replicate the sheer number of connections found in the human brain, they’d require the energy output of a nuclear power plant.

Biocomputing, on the other hand, introduces a groundbreaking shift by using genuine biological neurons. Dr. Fred Jordan, the CEO and co-founder of Final Spark, expressed, “We’re at the beginning of a revolution.”

In 2014, Dr. Jordan, alongside his colleague Dr. Martin Kutter, established one of the world’s earliest biocomputing companies in Switzerland. Today, it’s one of three corporations pioneering this field, alongside Cortical Labs in Australia and Koniku in the US.

Biocomputers are machines that incorporate live neurons, allowing them to reason much like humans and generate novel ideas beyond their own programmed knowledge. This sets them apart from AI programs like ChatGPT, which can only provide responses based on the data in their databases.

Dr. Jordan shared his lifelong dream, saying, “Ever since I was a teenager, my dream was to build a thinking computer.” Three years ago, he realized that merging artificial intelligence and neuroscience, two traditionally separate disciplines, was the path to achieving that goal. He explained, “The way the brain processes information is incredibly intricate, and today’s digital computers simply aren’t up to the task. So, we thought, since hardware alone isn’t sufficient, let’s revolutionize it with living neurons or ‘wetware.'”

However, building a biocomputer that can pass the Turing test—assessing whether a machine can display intelligence indistinguishable from that of a human—remains a challenge that no one has yet overcome.

In terms of the progress in biocomputing research, Final Spark works with thousands of neurospheres, which are three-dimensional structures housing living neurons and serve as biocomputer prototypes. These neurospheres house approximately 10,000 neurons for 100 days, during which Dr. Jordan and his team strive to understand how to train these neurons.

The ultimate goal is to enable neurospheres to accomplish “useful tasks,” such as learning and memorization (also known as neuroplasticity), by stimulating the neurons using electrodes. However, achieving this is a formidable challenge, as each neurosphere exhibits unique characteristics.

For now, Final Spark’s neurospheres can only store 1 bit of information, akin to a quantum computer from 15 years ago.

Dr. Jordan emphasized, “All our work is open data because we believe the greatest risk lies not in competition but in failing to discover the optimal solution for biocomputing.”

In the coming months, Final Spark plans to collaborate with universities worldwide, enabling students to conduct remote electrode stimulation tests and contribute to research on neuroplasticity. Dr. Jordan expressed hope that they will make substantial progress in certain aspects of learning next year, asserting that “at present, we are charting a course in intriguing and innovative directions.”

The most apparent application of biocomputing at present is its potential to replace the synthetic processors used by AI companies, potentially reducing energy consumption by an astonishing “1 million to 10 billion times,” as indicated by Dr. Jordan.

Dr. Jordan has already established connections with numerous tech companies, although he acknowledged that not all fully grasp their objectives. Nonetheless, Frontiers, a highly respected research journal, recently introduced a section on “organoid intelligence.” Dr. Jordan found this recognition to be particularly meaningful, given the lack of prior acknowledgement.

When contemplating the potential of biocomputing, Dr. Jordan noted that it extends beyond merely reducing the energy consumption of certain AI ventures. He asserted that the capabilities of biocomputing are “unfathomable” since neurons possess the ability to self-program.