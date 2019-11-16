ReutersNov 16, 2019 02:15:43 IST
(Reuters) - Hulu+ Live TV is increasing its monthly base price to $54.99 from $44.99 per month from Dec. 18, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Hulu is jointly owned by Walt Disney Co
The bundle, consisting of Hulu and Live TV services, offers more than 60 channels like ESPN, Fox Sports and CNN among other major broadcast networks along with its on-demand video service.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
