ReutersFeb 01, 2020 05:17:20 IST
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co
Earlier last year, Disney had said it would take full control of the Hulu service in a deal with Comcast Corp
Disney launched its own streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12 and reached 10 million sign-ups on its first day.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.