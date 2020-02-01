Reuters

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said Hulu Chief Executive Officer Randy Freer was stepping down on Friday, as Disney integrates Hulu's operations with its direct to consumer and international business.

Earlier last year, Disney had said it would take full control of the Hulu service in a deal with Comcast Corp , as it vies for a bigger piece of the global video streaming market dominated by companies such as Netflix Inc.

Disney launched its own streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12 and reached 10 million sign-ups on its first day.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

