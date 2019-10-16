Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei's third quarter revenue grows by 24.4 percent year-on-year despite US blacklist

The state-backed newspaper also said Huawei shipped more than 185 million smartphones till Q3.


ReutersOct 16, 2019 12:51:24 IST

Third-quarter revenue for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Chinese technology giant blacklisted by the U.S. government, grew 24.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the Global Times.

Huaweis third quarter revenue grows by 24.4 percent year-on-year despite US blacklist

Huawei.

The state-backed newspaper also said Huawei shipped more than 185 million smartphones in the first three quarters of 2019, up 26% year-on-year.

The company said in August that while the impact of U.S. trade restrictions will be less than initially feared, the curbs could push its smartphone unit’s revenue lower by about $10 billion this year.

Huawei is the world’s biggest maker of telecom network equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

tags

latest videos

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Huawei

Huawei could reportedly dual-boot Harmony OS alongside Android in future phones

Oct 16, 2019
Huawei could reportedly dual-boot Harmony OS alongside Android in future phones
IMC 2019: Huawei is ready to sign a 'no backdoor' agreement with India for 5G

Huawei

IMC 2019: Huawei is ready to sign a 'no backdoor' agreement with India for 5G

Oct 15, 2019
Huawei CFO's phone passcodes were provided in error to Canada police: Report

Huawei CFO arrest

Huawei CFO's phone passcodes were provided in error to Canada police: Report

Oct 03, 2019
Some Huawei P30 Pro phones running EMUI 10 beta reportedly failing Google's SafetyNet test

Huawei

Some Huawei P30 Pro phones running EMUI 10 beta reportedly failing Google's SafetyNet test

Oct 05, 2019
Huawei's next-gen Kirin 1000 to be reportedly be a 5nm chipset, could debut on the Mate 40-series

Huawei

Huawei's next-gen Kirin 1000 to be reportedly be a 5nm chipset, could debut on the Mate 40-series

Oct 01, 2019
Huawei's Mate 30-series loses access to manually install Google apps: Bloomberg

Huawei

Huawei's Mate 30-series loses access to manually install Google apps: Bloomberg

Oct 02, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019