tech2 News Staff

After having unveiled the Mate 20 Series back in November 2018 it looks like Huawei is now gearing up to launch its first flagship of 2019, which is the Huawei P30-series. Now last year the P20-series had been announced in March 2018, and this year as well, Huawei is most likely going to follow the same procedure.

In a press release which details Huawei's upcoming plans for Poland, the company added in the end that "at the end of March this year Huawei will present in Paris the latest smartphones from the flagship P series."

This all but confirms that the Huawei P30 will make an appearance by the next-month end and the location will be the same as it has been for the last year's P20 launch, which is Paris.

Just yesterday, a speculative render of the alleged Huawei P30 Pro surfaced on the internet revealing four camera lenses at the back.

While the leaked render corroborates the previous rumours (of Huawei’s upcoming flagship featuring quad camera), the unique arrangement of the lenses grabs one’s attention.

The renders first spotted by SlashLeaks, reveal the supposed Huawei P30 Pro featuring Leica branded cameras with three lenses aligned vertically at the top left corner and a fourth lens placed on the left side. The lens appears to be surrounded by sensors at the top and below.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.