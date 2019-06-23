Sunday, June 23, 2019Back to
Huawei's latest mid-range SoC Kirin 810 squashes the Snapdragon 730 on AnTuTu

AI performance of the Kirin 810 at 32,280 points surpasses that of even the flagship level Snapdragon 855.

tech2 News StaffJun 23, 2019 09:24:21 IST

Huawei may be facing a lot of problems owing to the US Blacklist which forces US-based companies to stop working with the Chinese smartphone maker, but that hasn't deterred the company to make super fast chipsets. Huawei's in-house SoCs made by HiSilicon are some of the fastest in the world and a recent benchmark listing proves that.

Kirin 810.

The company unveiled the Kirin 810 chipset on 21 June which is based on a 7 nm manufacturing process, same as the Kirin 980 used in the Huawei P30 Pro (Review). The Nova 5 smartphone features this new mid-range chipset and recent AnTuTu benchmarking scores reveal that the Kirin 810 absolutely floors the Snapdragon 730, with which it is competing.

AnTuTu scores for Kirin 810.

The Kirin 810 shows us scores of 237437 points as compared to 210052 for the Snapdragon 730 and 140009 for the Snapdragon 710. The high scores for the Kirin 810 come from two Cortex-A76 high-performance large cores clocked at 2.27 GHz and six Cortex-A55 energy efficient small cores clocked at 1.88 GHz. The graphical load for the device is Mali-G52 GPU.

One should notice that the AI performance of the chip at 32,280 points surpasses that of even the flagship level Snapdragon 855.

