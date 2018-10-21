Huawei's sub-brand Honor is expected to launch the Magic 2 on 31 October, but it appears that the company will likely launch a smartwatch as well.

With ten days left for the Magic 2 to launch, a new poster of the Honor Watch has surfaced confirming the watch will launch at the same event. The poster which was shared on Weibo by a user was also shared on Twitter by a number of users.

Sadly, there isn't a lot of information concealed here. The poster shows the silhouette of the smartWatch with a circular dial and what comes across as two hardware buttons. The design is similar to that of the Huawei Watch GT launched recently but the way in which the dial and strap is designed, the Honor Watch may end up looking visibly different from the Watch GT.

The Honor Watch is also expected to have the same internals as the Huawei Watch GT but with lesser features which should translate to a cheaper price tag. There is no clue on pricing yet, but the Honor Watch is expected to come in at $150 which translates to roughly Rs 11,000.

In comparison, the Huawei Watch GT comes in two variants — a Classic which sets you back by EUR 199 and a Sports version which costs EUR 249. Both run a custom OS and not Wear OS so it is likely that Honor will follow suit. The Watch GT lineup is also powered by a Cortex-M4 chipset and not the more common Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 SoC or the newer Snapdragon 3100 chipset.