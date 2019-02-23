Saturday, February 23, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei, ZTE may or may not be included in trade deals with China says Trump

Huawei will be raised with U.S. attorneys and the attorney general in the coming weeks

Reuters Feb 23, 2019 16:00:03 IST

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he may or may not include Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp in the trade deal being negotiated between the United States and China.

The logo of Huawei Technologies. Image: Reuters

The logo of Huawei Technologies. Image: Reuters

The Justice Department has charged Huawei and its chief financial officer with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran by doing business through a subsidiary it tried to hide. The United States is seeking her extradition.

In a separate case, the Justice Department charged the telecommunications equipment maker with stealing robotic technology from T-Mobile US Inc. Huawei has said the companies settled their dispute in 2017.

Trump told reporters at the White House that U.S. officials are not talking about dropping charges against Huawei.

Huawei will be raised with U.S. attorneys and the attorney general in the coming weeks, Trump said, but “right now it’s not something that we’re discussing.”

Last year, Chinese peer ZTE was prevented from buying essential components from U.S. firms after pleading guilty to similar charges, crippling its operations.

ZTE resumed normal business after paying up to $1.4 billion in fines and replacing its entire board, on top of a near $900 million penalty paid in 2017. It is not clear how ZTE could be involved in any trade agreement.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

NewsTracker

Politics behind debate on security threat from Huawei equipment, says India head Jay Chen

Feb 19, 2019

NewsTracker

More 'hard work' needed before Donald Trump can meet Kim Jong-Un, says US envoy after three days of pre-summit talks

Feb 09, 2019

NewsTracker

Dog named Donald Trump killed in Minnesota; sheriff says death not over politics, shooter was 'protecting livestock'

Feb 14, 2019

NewsTracker

Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet one-on-one at Vietnam; 'meaningful gestures' required to lift sanctions, says US president

Feb 22, 2019

TheySaidIt

Donald Trump describes Pulwama attack as 'horrible situation', says it would be wonderful if India, Pakistan got along

Feb 20, 2019

NewsTracker

Thousands of North Koreans brave -8°C temperature to pay tribute to Kim Jong-un's father on birth anniversary

Feb 16, 2019

science

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Indoor Pollution

Living around vinyl floors, fire-resistant sofas can be toxic to kids, study finds

Feb 22, 2019

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019