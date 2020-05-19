tech2 News Staff

Huawei Y9s made its entry in the India market last week and now it is available for purchase on Amazon exclusively. The smartphone's highlights include its 16 MP pop-up front camera and its 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Huawei Y9s pricing, sale offers

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon at a price of Rs 19,990. This variant offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Huawei Y9s comes in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour variants.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a Rs 1,000 cashback on the purchase of the smartphone as Amazon Pay balance if it is a prepaid order.

Huawei Y9s specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD FullView display. The Huawei Y9s comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It offers 128 GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and ambient light sensor. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F chipset.

The phone houses three sensors on the rear - a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone flaunts a 16 MP pop-up camera.