Huawei Y9s with a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera is now available for purchase on Amazon

Huawei Y9s is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F chipset and offers 6 G RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2020 09:39:05 IST

Huawei Y9s made its entry in the India market last week and now it is available for purchase on Amazon exclusively. The smartphone's highlights include its 16 MP pop-up front camera and its 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Huawei Y9s pricing, sale offers

The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon at a price of Rs 19,990. This variant offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Huawei Y9s comes in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour variants.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a Rs 1,000 cashback on the purchase of the smartphone as Amazon Pay balance if it is a prepaid order.

Huawei Y9S. Image: Huawei

Huawei Y9s specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD FullView display. The Huawei Y9s comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It offers 128 GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and ambient light sensor. The smartphone is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F chipset.

The phone houses three sensors on the rear - a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone flaunts a 16 MP pop-up camera.

