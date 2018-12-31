Tuesday, January 01, 2019 Back to
Huawei Y7 Pro with 6.26-inch HD display, Snapdragon 450 launched in Vietnam

Huawei Y7 Pro features a 13 MP + 2 Mp dual camera at the back and a 16 MP selfie camera.

tech2 News Staff Dec 31, 2018 14:15 PM IST

Huawei has officially launched a new smartphone in the Y-series, the Y7 Pro (2019) in Vietnam. The device features a 6.26-inch HD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. The Huawei Y7 Pro has been launched at a price of VND 39,90,000, which is about Rs 12,000. The sale of the device starts on 5 January.

This comes just two days after the launch of the Huawei P Smart (2019) in Europe. The device is expected to go on sale on 2 January in the European markets. There's no word yet of an India launch.

Huawei Y7 Pro. Image: Huawei Vietnam

Huawei Y7 Pro: Specifications and features

The device features a 6.26-inch HD display with a 19:9 ratio and a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels. There is also a water drop notch.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card. In terms of graphics, we have an Adreno 506 GPU.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture. The camera has AI capabilities. The front camera is a 16 MP sensor inside the notch.

The Huawei Y7 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Hauwei's custom EMUI 8.2 and is powered by a large 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone is currently only available in two colours: Aurora Green and Black. A red version will probably be released soon.

