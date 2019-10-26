Saturday, October 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei will continue to receive chip technology from UK-based ARM despite US blacklist

Huawei’s Kirin 990 mobile processors and Ascend 910 AI chipset are built on ARM’s design architecture.


ReutersOct 26, 2019 09:45:53 IST

Chip designer ARM will continue to supply Huawei Technologies after the British company’s legal team ruled that its chip technology is of UK origin and would not breach U.S. restrictions on supplying the Chinese tech giant.

Huawei will continue to receive chip technology from UK-based ARM despite US blacklist

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport. Image: Reuters

Huawei, the world’s No. 2 smartphone manufacturer, uses ARM blueprints to design processors that power its smartphones.

In May, ARM, owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, halted relations with Huawei after the United States all but banned American companies from doing business with it, disrupting Huawei’s ability to source key parts.

While Huawei was granted a reprieve until November, it remains set to lose access to some technology next month. ARM’s continued supply of chip technology to Huawei’s fully-owned chipmaker HiSilicon will ease the pressure it faces.

Huawei’s proprietary chips such as Kirin 990 mobile processors and Ascend 910 AI chipset are built on ARM’s design architecture and considered a major hallmark of the Chinese firm’s attempts to reduce its reliance on U.S. technologies.

“ARM’s v8 and v9 are UK-origin technologies,” an ARM spokeswoman told Reuters via email on Friday.

“ARM can provide support to HiSilicon for the ARM v8-A architecture, as well as the next generation of that architecture, following a comprehensive review of both architectures, which have been determined to be of UK origin.”

The U.S. government alleges that Huawei is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy. Huawei has repeatedly denied its products pose a security threat.

Huawei’s results published last week showed the company’s revenue remains resilient in the face of the U.S. ban, with revenue for the first nine months of this year growing 24.4% to 610.8 billion yuan.

It is unclear whether the U.S. ban will affect ARM’s chip architecture designs beyond its next generation of the Arm v8-A.

“Arm is actively communicating with department officials regarding any support of our partner HiSilicon, and we remain confident we are operating within the parameters of those guidelines,” the spokeswoman said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Exynos 990

Samsung announces the new Exynos 990 SoC with an 'ultra-fast' 5G Exynos Modem 5123

Oct 24, 2019
Samsung announces the new Exynos 990 SoC with an 'ultra-fast' 5G Exynos Modem 5123
SoftBank reportedly agrees to make a $10 billion deal to take over WeWork

SoftBank

SoftBank reportedly agrees to make a $10 billion deal to take over WeWork

Oct 23, 2019
Intel files lawsuit against SoftBank-owned firm for anticompetitive patent practise

Intel

Intel files lawsuit against SoftBank-owned firm for anticompetitive patent practise

Oct 23, 2019
SoftBank's takeover represents a stunning reversal of fortune for WeWork

Softbank

SoftBank's takeover represents a stunning reversal of fortune for WeWork

Oct 24, 2019
Huawei's third quarter revenue grows by 24.4 percent year-on-year despite US blacklist

Huawei

Huawei's third quarter revenue grows by 24.4 percent year-on-year despite US blacklist

Oct 16, 2019
Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Huawei

Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Oct 25, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019