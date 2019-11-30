tech2 News Staff

Huawei is preparing to launch the second version of its wearable in the form of the Watch GT2. The Indian website was recently updated with a ‘Notify Me’ section that leads to Amazon and Flipkart.

The Huawei Watch GT2 was announced at IFA 2019 in September and now the wearable is making its way to India. As Gizmochina reported, the website now has a banner on the homepage that takes you to the product’s landing pages on Amazon and Flipkart. It’s clear that the device will be selling on both e-commerce platforms. However, there’s no official date out yet.

Huawei Watch GT2 Specifications

The Watch GT2 uses Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chipset that has been developed exclusively for wearables. Claimed to offer two weeks of battery life on the 46 mm variant, the watch has a 455 mAh battery. It runs on Lite OS that’s based on Google’s WearOS. The 42 mm variant lasts up to a week.

It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display on the 46 mm version and a 1.2-inch display on the 42 mm model. Multiple customisable watch faces are available. You can view notifications from apps including SMS messages, email, calendar, and social media apps.

The Watch GT2 packs all the necessary sensors including an optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscopic sensor, accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor, and air pressure sensor. It’s waterproof for up to 50 metres.

As a wearable, it supports several types of outdoor and indoor sports activities. Outdoor activities include running, walking, hiking, trail runs, cycling, open water swimming and triathlons. With the range of sensors, the watch is able to record your real-time heart rate, steps, calories, and length of workouts.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.