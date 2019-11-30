Saturday, November 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Watch GT2 gets landing pages on Amazon and Flipkart, India launch close

The Huawei Watch GT2 is powered by the homegrown Kirin A1 chipset that’s meant only for wearables.


tech2 News StaffNov 30, 2019 18:23:50 IST

Huawei is preparing to launch the second version of its wearable in the form of the Watch GT2. The Indian website was recently updated with a ‘Notify Me’ section that leads to Amazon and Flipkart.

The Huawei Watch GT2 was announced at IFA 2019 in September and now the wearable is making its way to India. As Gizmochina reported, the website now has a banner on the homepage that takes you to the product’s landing pages on Amazon and Flipkart. It’s clear that the device will be selling on both e-commerce platforms. However, there’s no official date out yet.

Huawei Watch GT2 gets landing pages on Amazon and Flipkart, India launch close

Huawei Watch GT2. Image: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT2 Specifications

The Watch GT2 uses Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chipset that has been developed exclusively for wearables. Claimed to offer two weeks of battery life on the 46 mm variant, the watch has a 455 mAh battery. It runs on Lite OS that’s based on Google’s WearOS. The 42 mm variant lasts up to a week.

It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display on the 46 mm version and a 1.2-inch display on the 42 mm model. Multiple customisable watch faces are available. You can view notifications from apps including SMS messages, email, calendar, and social media apps.

The Watch GT2 packs all the necessary sensors including an optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscopic sensor, accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor, and air pressure sensor. It’s waterproof for up to 50 metres.

As a wearable, it supports several types of outdoor and indoor sports activities. Outdoor activities include running, walking, hiking, trail runs, cycling, open water swimming and triathlons. With the range of sensors, the watch is able to record your real-time heart rate, steps, calories, and length of workouts.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft gets licence from the US government to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei

Nov 22, 2019
Microsoft gets licence from the US government to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei
Huawei can become world’s top smartphone maker even without Google: CEO

Huawei

Huawei can become world’s top smartphone maker even without Google: CEO

Nov 27, 2019
US issues new 90-day extension allowing companies to continue business with Huawei

Huawei

US issues new 90-day extension allowing companies to continue business with Huawei

Nov 19, 2019
A few Huawei suppliers have started getting US approval to revive their sales with the blacklisted firm

Huawei

A few Huawei suppliers have started getting US approval to revive their sales with the blacklisted firm

Nov 21, 2019
US senators urge Trump administration to halt Huawei licence approvals, say it could threaten security

Huawei

US senators urge Trump administration to halt Huawei licence approvals, say it could threaten security

Nov 22, 2019
Xiaomi sees slowest revenue growth of 5.5 percent in Q3 as Huawei captures most of the China market

Xiaomi

Xiaomi sees slowest revenue growth of 5.5 percent in Q3 as Huawei captures most of the China market

Nov 28, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019