tech2 News Staff

Launched globally alongside the Huawei Mate 20 smartphone last October, the Huawei Watch GT has been finally launched in India. The smartwatch will be available in two versions — Sports and Classic.

The pricing isn't the same for the two versions. While the Sports variant is priced at Rs 15,990, the Classic version is price Rs 1,000 higher at Rs 16,990. While the Classic variant sports a stainless steel crown and a leather strap, the Sports edition has a more basic black strap made of silicone.

Both versions of the Huawei Watch GT will be sold exclusively on Amazon, starting 19 March.

As far as features go, the Watch GT packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display which runs at a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The back of the watch is made of 316L stainless steel and is water resistant. The watch runs on Huawei's proprietary Lite OS and features a bunch of health and sleep tracking features with Huawei boasting a battery life of roughly two weeks on a single charge.

The smartwatch comes with GPS and can track different outdoor activities like cycling, running, swimming, and trekking. It also has features like sleep tracking (something Huawei's worked with Harvard Medical School to improve on) and heart rate monitoring. The Huawei Watch GT is 50-mm water-resistant so it’s fine to take in the shower or pool.

Huawei Band 3e and Band 3 Pro also launched

Alongside the Watch GT, Huawei also launched the Band 3e and Band 3 Pro fitness trackers in India, priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 4,699 respectively.

The Band 3e features a 0.5-inch pOLED display and comes with two-week battery life. It is water resistant up to 50 meters and comes with a feature called Footwear Mode, something that we've already seen on the Honor Band 4.

On the contrary, the Huawei Band 3 Pro gets a 0.95-inch AMOLED display and has a 100 mAh battery under the hood. Its USP is that it features built-in GPS which lets you monitor activities with better accuracy. The Band 3 Pro also gets 50-meter water resistance, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

The Huawei Band 3e will be available on sale on Amazon starting 19 March, while sales for the Band 3 Pro commence on 26 March.

