tech2 News Staff

Huawei launched the Watch GT 2e in India last week at a price of Rs 11,990. The smartwatch comes with 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities. As per the company, it comes with a battery that can last up to 2-weeks. Starting today, the watch will be available for purchase.

Huawei Watch GT 2e pricing, availability, sale offers

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is priced at Rs 11,990 in India. It comes in Graphic Black, Icy White, Mint Green, and Lava Red colour variants. It is now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart.

In terms of sale offers, you can get a discount of 5 percent if you purchase the smartwatch via HSBC Cashback card. You can also get a cashback of Rs 50 if you pay via Amazon Pay UPI.

Huawei Watch GT 2e specifications and features

The Watch GT 2e comes with 100 workout modes. Similar to Honor Band 5i, the smartwatch also features a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature.

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. It is powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip, which the company claims enables the watch to offer a 2-week battery life. It sports the classic round dial design, a stainless steel body, and a crown for navigating through the watch.

The watch also comes with new motion watch faces. Additionally, it also has a new dual time zone theme that would help users stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues around the world. The multi-functional watch face allows users to customise the settings they want, such as selecting important reminders to receive during the day. If they want the smartwatch to be unique, they can simply choose a photo from their album to be displayed on the watch face.

The Watch GT 2e also supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). It also supports 85 customised workout modes that cover six categories of sports: extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports.

In professional workout modes, the smartwatch provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data. Huawei says it can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes.

The watch also records key data such as duration, calories burnt, heart rate interval, exercise progress, recovery time and more.

The smartwatch also comes with large internal storage that can store around 500 mp3 songs. It is also compatible with Huawei Music and Bluetooth headphones.