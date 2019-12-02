Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
Huawei Watch GT 2 to launch in India on 5 December: All you need to know

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available on Amazon India and Flipkart, as well as at offline stores.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 20:15:14 IST

Huawei announced the second generation of its smartwatch — Watch GT 2 — at IFA 2019 in September, and now the smartwatch is ready to launch in India.

Huawei is hosting an event in India on 5 December, where it will be launching the Watch GT 2.  As per the company website, after the launch, the smartwatch will be available on both Amazon India and Flipkart. The smartwatch will also sell at Hauwei's official offline retail partner stores.

Huawei Watch GT2. Image: Huawei

On Amazon India, Flipkart, and Huawei's own website, a 'notify me' button is now live. If you are interesting in following the launch of the Watch GT 2, you can register yourself on one of these websites, to be notified about the launch ahead of it.

Huawei Watch GT2 Specifications

The Watch GT2 uses Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chipset that has been developed exclusively for wearables. Claimed to offer two weeks of battery life on the 46 mm variant, the watch has a 455 mAh battery. It runs on Lite OS that’s based on Google’s WearOS. The 42 mm variant lasts up to a week.

It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display on the 46 mm version and a 1.2-inch display on the 42 mm model. Multiple customisable watch faces are available. You can view notifications from apps including SMS messages, email, calendar, and social media apps.

The Watch GT2 packs all the necessary sensors including an optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscopic sensor, accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor, and air pressure sensor. It’s waterproof for up to 50 metres.

As a wearable, it supports several types of outdoor and indoor sports activities. Outdoor activities include running, walking, hiking, trail runs, cycling, open water swimming and triathlons. With the range of sensors, the watch is able to record your real-time heart rate, steps, calories, and length of workouts.

