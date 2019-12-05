tech2 News Staff

Huawei announced the Watch GT 2 at IFA 2019 in September, and now the smartwatch has been launched in India. The highlight of the new smartwatch is its 14-day battery life.

Huawei Watch GT 2 pricing, availability, sale offers

The Huawei Watch GT 2 has been announced in two dial sizes. The smaller one sports a 42 mm dial and the bigger is a 46 mm dial size. The watch also comes in a variety of case colours and straps to choose from.

There are a total of three variants in the 46 mm dial size and one variant in the 42 mm size. The Huawei Watch GT 2 46 mm Sport (Black) is priced at Rs 15,990, the 46 mm Leather Sport watch is priced at Rs 17,990, and the 46 mm Titanium Grey (Metal) is priced at Rs 21,990. The lone 42 mm (Black) variant is priced at Rs 14,990.

Huawei has announced a bunch of sale offers on the smartwatch. If you book the smartwatch between 12 December and 18 December, you can get Huawei Freelace earphones worth Rs 6,999 for free. The 46 mm variants will go on sale on 19 December at midnight on Amazon India and Flipkart. It will also be available for purchase on Huawei's own website.

Early buyers who place an order for the watch between 19 December and 31 December, are also eligible to win a Huawei Minispeaker worth Rs 2,999 for free. You can also avail no-cost EMIs on this device.

The availability of the 42 mm variant of the Watch GT 2 has not been revealed yet.

Huawei Watch GT 2 specifications and features

The Watch GT2 uses Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chipset that has been developed exclusively for wearables. Claimed to offer two weeks of battery life on the 46 mm variant, the watch has a 455 mAh battery. It runs on Lite OS that’s based on Google’s WearOS. The 42 mm variant lasts up to a week.

It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display on the 46 mm version and a 1.2-inch display on the 42 mm model. Multiple customisable watch faces are available. You can view notifications from apps including SMS messages, email, calendar, and social media apps.

The Watch GT2 packs all the necessary sensors including an optical heart rate sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscopic sensor, accelerometer sensor, ambient light sensor, and air pressure sensor. It’s waterproof for up to 50 metres.

As a wearable, it supports several types of outdoor and indoor sports activities. Outdoor activities include running, walking, hiking, trail runs, cycling, open water swimming and triathlons. With the range of sensors, the watch is able to record your real-time heart rate, steps, calories, and length of workouts.

