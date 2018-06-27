Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 27 June, 2018 16:01 IST

Huawei upgrades it SmartWiFi solution to help improve 4K video deployment

With the upgrade, Huawei expects to deliver a faster, reliable and self-healing network solution.

Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Tuesday announced the upgradation of its SmartWiFi solution in an attempt to help operators deploy multi-channel 4K videos, despite interferences in connectivity.

Huawei logo. Reuters

The solution comes with cloud management, simplified operations and maintenance to provide high performance and wide coverage for 4K videos.

"Huawei's SmartWiFi solution for 4K videos aims at improving the experience of home users, helping operators build a premium broadband network that can be managed, visualised, operated and maintained in a smart way," Zhou Jun, President of Huawei Access Network Product Line, said in a statement.

As part of the upgraded "SmartWiFi", Huawei expects to deliver a faster, reliable and self-healing network solution.

Additionally, the upgrade would come with mesh connectivity for network reconstruction during adverse climate conditions along with "automatic roaming" within 100 metres, bringing users high bandwidth in their homes, the company claimed.

At present, Huawei's SmartWiFi solution for 4K videos has been commercialised by operators in Europe, Middle East and China.

