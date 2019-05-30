Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei unveils next-gen 5G wireless lab in South Korea amidst trade war with US

Huawei had initially considered inviting the press to the launch in South Korea but decided against it.

ReutersMay 30, 2019 13:57:19 IST

Huawei Technologies unveiled an open lab for next-generation 5G wireless network in South Korea on Thursday, but kept the launch low-key given its recent blacklisting by the United States, a key security ally of the Asian nation.

Huawei unveils next-gen 5G wireless lab in South Korea amidst trade war with US

Huawei signage are pictured at a mobile phone shop in Singapore. Image: Reuters.

The Chinese tech giant, the world’s top producer of telecoms equipment, said it planned to invest about $5 million in the lab in the Junggu district of Seoul. It did not provide any more details on the location and did not invite media to the launch.

“Based on the philosophy of “In Korea and for Korea” and the strength of its own 5G network, Huawei will build a 5G ecosystem through cooperation with a number of South Korean ICT companies and especially small-and-medium enterprises,” Huawei’s Korea office said in a statement.

The event was, however, overshadowed by the US decision earlier this month to ban American tech and telecom firms from doing business with Huawei. Washington has also been urging its allies to bar the Chinese company from their 5G networks.

Huawei had initially considered inviting the press to the launch in South Korea, but after the U.S. ban it decided to keep the event low-key, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

“Huawei wanted to promote the launch to as many Korean small-and-medium enterprises as possible, but it decided to keep the press out after the ban to avoid any damage to its Korean partners in case they are shown in media,” the person said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Huawei said the heads of South Korean enterprises attended the event, but did not disclose any names.

The move underlines Huawei’s commitment to South Korea from where it purchases components such as chips and screens.

The U.S. campaign against Huawei, and the broader U.S.-China trade war, have landed export-driven South Korea in a familiar bind, caught between its crucial security ally and biggest trading partner.

The lab in South Korea is Huawei’s first open 5G services development centre in the world that will allow other companies to test their platforms, according to the company.

South Korea rolled out 5G services in April, hoping the next-generation wireless technology will spur breakthrough in fields such as autonomous cars.

Currently, Huawei provides its 5G network equipment for a small South Korean carrier LG Uplus. LG Uplus has said it does not plan to remove Huawei gear, but promised to step up security checks.

The two bigger carriers, SK Telecom and KT, do not use Huawei gear.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!


also see

Huawei

Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

May 16, 2019
Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment
Huawei has filed a lawsuit to fight US govt's ban on use of its products

Huawei ban

Huawei has filed a lawsuit to fight US govt's ban on use of its products

May 29, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

May 29, 2019
Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

Huawei

Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

May 16, 2019
Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

Chip experts doubt if Huawei has enough backup to replace US technology

May 17, 2019
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Huawei

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

May 21, 2019

science

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

Climate Hazard

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

May 30, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019