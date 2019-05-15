Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei unveils new database management system expanding its enterprise business

Huawei is trying to grow its enterprise service business, a segment which accounts for 10% of its revenue.

ReutersMay 15, 2019 18:09:15 IST

Huawei Technologies unveiled on Wednesday a new database management system, in a bid to expand its enterprise business and challenge Western rivals such as Oracle Corp in China, amid growing scrutiny over its main telecom business.

Huawei said in a statement its new database management software, called GaussDB, is backed by artificial intelligence and works locally as well as on clouds.

The move comes amid growing international scrutiny over Huawei’s main telecom equipment business as Washington tries to persuade its allies that Huawei posed national security risks.

Huawei is trying to grow its nascent enterprise service business, a segment accounting for around 10 percent of its revenue, while its smartphone business continues to grow its share in a shrinking global market.

Huawei unveils new database management system expanding its enterprise business

Huawei.

Industry consultancy IDC said in a report this month that China’s cloud system and management software market is expected to grow to $650 million in 2023 from $105 million in 2018 driven by growing demand for cloud service. Huawei is the largest player with one-fifth of the market, closely followed by U.S. firm VMware.

IDC analyst Thomas Zhou said, “Traditionally, the database market in China is dominated by relationship database, and that market is dominated by foreign players such as Oracle, IBM and Microsoft.

“But this is changing in recent years because of the rapid growth of public cloud services, with many enterprises migrating to the cloud, they also turn to cloud-based databases.”

Alibaba Group is the largest cloud service provider in China with nearly 43 percent of the market, followed by Tencent Cloud, according to IDC.

“Huawei is unlikely to challenge Oracle’s dominant position in traditional, structured database. But that is a stagnant market. The fastest-growing market is in big data platforms,” Zhou said.

US software giant Oracle earlier this month axed more than 900 jobs in China - 60 percent of its workforce there - as part of a company-wide restructuring, media outlets, including the Financial Times, reported.

In response to a request by Reuters for comment, Oracle said by email: “As our cloud business grows, we will continually balance our resources and restructure our development group to help ensure we deliver the best cloud services to our customers in China.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Huawei

Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies

May 16, 2019
Trump govt order to ban Huawei and 70 affiliates from trade with US companies
Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

Huawei

Trump orders to ban US companies from using Huawei telecommunications equipment

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019
SC ruling on privacy first step in making India ready to adopt AI, says Meity official

Privacy

SC ruling on privacy first step in making India ready to adopt AI, says Meity official

May 02, 2019
Machines No Threat to Mathematicians

ConnectTheDots

Machines No Threat to Mathematicians

May 10, 2019
Hike is developing AI and Machine Learning-enabled stickers for Hike Sticker Chat

Hike

Hike is developing AI and Machine Learning-enabled stickers for Hike Sticker Chat

May 07, 2019

science

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

Cancer

Jawless parasitic fish might be cure for brain tumor and stroke, a new study finds

May 16, 2019
Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

Moon Mission

Chang'e-4: Yutu-2 lunar rover takes first samples of Moon's mantle from huge impact

May 16, 2019
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

Satellite Launch

SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites due to unfavourable winds

May 16, 2019
Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is better than a human doctor at predicting health threats: Study

May 15, 2019