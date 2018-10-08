Monday, October 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 08 October, 2018 17:07 IST

Huawei unveils industry's first lithium-silicon battery to improve fast-charging

The new Huawei batteries are coated with a 3D nitrogen-doped carbon network for ultra-fast charging.

Aiming to achieve a breakthrough in battery life, Huawei Consumer Business Group on 8 October unveiled the industry's first patented lithium-silicon battery that promises to greatly improve fast-charging capability and ensures safety.

This patented technology is an iteration of the battery that is likely to be used in upcoming Huawei smartphones, the company said in a statement.

The silicon anodes in the Lithium-Silicon battery hold more power than graphite-based versions, thus making the battery more durable and increasing its power-retention capacity.

Huawei P20 Lite. Image: tech2

Huawei P20 Lite. Image: tech2

"Just like how multi-touch technology changed the way displays work, Huawei's ultra-fast charging technologies will redefine the way people use smartphones and free users from nomophobia -- the fear of having no access to phones," said the company.

The new batteries are coated with a 3D nitrogen-doped carbon network and this coating can be synthesised at a relatively lower temperature and has high conductivity, resulting in ultra-fast charging.

Unlike traditional fast-charging solutions, ultra-fast technology employs a relatively low-voltage and high-current formula that aims to maximize the amount of current going into the device while minimizing efficiency losses, heat as well as throttling.

"This innovation is based on electrochemical kinetics advancements, which enable ultra-fast charging batteries to support greater power efficiency and current input. Leveraging the nitrogen-doped carbon frame, Huawei improved the stability intercalation and deintercalation of lithium," the company added.

The handset maker's ultra-fast charging battery is the result of material innovation and fully compatible with the existing battery solutions.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 fans can buy the smartphone at Rs 29,999 on Amazon starting 10 October

Oct 04, 2018

Huawei Y9

New Huawei Y9 variant with four cameras and 3,900 mAh battery gets listed on TENNA

Oct 02, 2018

Huawei

Leaked prices of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 surface online ahead of launch

Oct 05, 2018

Huawei Media M5 Lite

Huawei announces MediaPad M5 Lite with 7,500mAh battery, stylus support

Oct 01, 2018

Huawei

Huawei posts multiple teasers of Mate 20 series showing off the Kirin 980 SoC

Sep 26, 2018

Huawei

Huawei P20 Pro starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update for users in Europe

Oct 03, 2018

science

Climate Change

UN's IPCC climate report coming out this week: Here’s all you need to know

Oct 07, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

IISF 2018

IISF 2018 Day 2: Science community discusses ways to connect science with society

Oct 07, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018