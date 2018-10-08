Aiming to achieve a breakthrough in battery life, Huawei Consumer Business Group on 8 October unveiled the industry's first patented lithium-silicon battery that promises to greatly improve fast-charging capability and ensures safety.

This patented technology is an iteration of the battery that is likely to be used in upcoming Huawei smartphones, the company said in a statement.

The silicon anodes in the Lithium-Silicon battery hold more power than graphite-based versions, thus making the battery more durable and increasing its power-retention capacity.

"Just like how multi-touch technology changed the way displays work, Huawei's ultra-fast charging technologies will redefine the way people use smartphones and free users from nomophobia -- the fear of having no access to phones," said the company.

The new batteries are coated with a 3D nitrogen-doped carbon network and this coating can be synthesised at a relatively lower temperature and has high conductivity, resulting in ultra-fast charging.

Unlike traditional fast-charging solutions, ultra-fast technology employs a relatively low-voltage and high-current formula that aims to maximize the amount of current going into the device while minimizing efficiency losses, heat as well as throttling.

"This innovation is based on electrochemical kinetics advancements, which enable ultra-fast charging batteries to support greater power efficiency and current input. Leveraging the nitrogen-doped carbon frame, Huawei improved the stability intercalation and deintercalation of lithium," the company added.

The handset maker's ultra-fast charging battery is the result of material innovation and fully compatible with the existing battery solutions.