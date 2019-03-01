Friday, March 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei units plead not guilty to trade secret theft charges, trail set for 2020

The Huawei units were charged in an indictment last month claiming they conspired to steal trade secrets.

Reuters Mar 01, 2019 11:14:33 IST

Huawei Device Co Ltd and Huawei Device USA Inc pleaded not guilty to US fraud, trade secrets conspiracy and other charges, and a trial date was set for March 2020, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The units of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd were arraigned in US District Court in Seattle, and Chief US District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez set trial for 2 March, 2020.

The two companies were charged in an indictment unsealed last month that they conspired to steal T-Mobile US Inc trade secrets between 2012 and 2014.

The logo of Huawei Technologies. Image: Reuters

The logo of Huawei Technologies. Image: Reuters

The charges have added to pressure from the US government on Huawei, the world’s biggest telecommunications equipment maker. Washington is trying to prevent American companies from buying Huawei routers and switches and is pressing allies to do the same.

T-Mobile had accused Huawei of stealing technology called “Tappy,” which mimicked human fingers and was used to test smartphones. Huawei has said the two companies settled their disputes in 2017.

Separately, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have charged Huawei and its affiliates with bank and wire fraud on allegations that they violated sanctions against Iran. An arraignment date is yet to be set in that case, which has added to Washington’s tensions with Beijing.

The United States is also seeking the extradition from Canada of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder, after charging her with bank and wire fraud.

A senior US cyber official said on Tuesday that European governments were listening to the US message that Huawei exposes telecommunications networks to security risks.

No evidence of the securities risks have been presented publicly even as scrutiny on Huawei has intensified and the company has denied Beijing could use its technology for spying.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Huawei vs Apple

Huawei attempted to snoop on Apple's trade secrets through suppliers: Report

Feb 19, 2019

Huawei

Huawei's founder pledges not to share any customer information with China

Feb 19, 2019

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 series set to launch on 26 March in Paris, lossless optical zoom hinted

Feb 19, 2019

Huawei

Huawei, ZTE may or may not be included in trade deals with China says Trump

Feb 23, 2019

Huawei

UK believes it is not necessary to ban Huawei completely from 5G networks

Feb 18, 2019

NewsTracker

Politics behind debate on security threat from Huawei equipment, says India head Jay Chen

Feb 19, 2019

science

Super Vision

Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Mar 01, 2019

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019

Human Ancestry

We've pictured Neanderthals wrong — they walked upright just like we Sapiens do

Feb 28, 2019

National Science Day

National Science Day: C V Raman's Nobel-winning discovery celebrated each 28 Feb

Feb 28, 2019