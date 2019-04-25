Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei to get limited access to the 5G network in the UK says report

Huawei is already present in Britain’s existing noncore mobile network.

ReutersApr 25, 2019 17:56:35 IST

Britain will allow China’s Huawei Technologies limited access to the next generation of mobile network, known as 5G, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

Huawei to get limited access to the 5G network in the UK says report

Huawei Technologies.

Britain’s National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May, agreed to allow Huawei access to “noncore” parts of the 5G mobile infrastructure like antennas, despite concerns among her cabinet ministers, the newspaper said.

Huawei is already present in Britain’s existing noncore mobile network.

Officials in the United States and elsewhere have been increasingly public in voicing concerns that Huawei’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying or sabotage, particularly as operators move to 5G networks.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?


also see

Huawei

Huawei not holding talks with Apple about supplying 5G chipsets

Apr 16, 2019
Huawei not holding talks with Apple about supplying 5G chipsets
Huawei's Q1 2019 revenue jumps by 39 percent to $26.81 billion

Huawei

Huawei's Q1 2019 revenue jumps by 39 percent to $26.81 billion

Apr 22, 2019
Poland may not exclude Huawei 5G equipment over cost concerns for mobile operators

Huawei

Poland may not exclude Huawei 5G equipment over cost concerns for mobile operators

Apr 16, 2019
Qualcomm's settlement with Apple could help solve dispute with Huawei, analysts say

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's settlement with Apple could help solve dispute with Huawei, analysts say

Apr 17, 2019
Huawei Mate 20X 5G variant's design, specifications revealed in a new hands-on video

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20X 5G variant's design, specifications revealed in a new hands-on video

Apr 22, 2019
US to push allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in a meeting at Prague next month

Huawei

US to push allies to keep Huawei out of 5G in a meeting at Prague next month

Apr 16, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019