Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei to cut smartphone shipment by more than half in 2021: Report

In 2021, Huawei reportedly plans to order components for 70-80 million devices for the whole year which is a 60 percent drop from 189 million units shipped last year.


FP TrendingFeb 22, 2021 15:33:20 IST

With ongoing US sanctions crippling Huawei's smartphone business, the company has resolved not to sell its phone division. The Chinese tech giant informed suppliers that they will be making far fewer phones this year than they did in 2020, according to Nikkei Asia. Reports also suggest that Huawei plans to order components for 70-80 million devices for the whole year which is a 60 percent drop from 189 million units shipped last year. Considering the shortage, the product mix could be affected as well especially for the high-end phones as the company has troubles sourcing components to build 5G smartphones.

This means the focus would shift to 4G devices this year, which, however, does not mean Huawei will not launch in 5G phone in 2021. Though, adding to the trouble, Huawei is already facing supply issues for the upcoming Huawei P50.

Huawei to cut smartphone shipment by more than half in 2021: Report

Huawei P40 Pro

According to some suppliers, there could be an even bigger reduction in the total number of handsets that will be brought down to 50 million units.

The company had to shed its sub-brand Honor, last year in November and also lost its spot in the list of top five global smartphone makers. Honor happens to have broader access to vital smartphone components so it might surpass its former parent company- Huawei.

Earlier Gina Raimondo the nominee for Commerce secretary said that the government found no reason to lift the trade restrictions off Huawei, as the company poses a risk to national security in the US.

Right now, Huawei plans to launch its Mate X2 foldable phone but the prospects don't look great, as Huawei devices lack Google services. The device could probably be a success in China due to Huawei’s stronghold in the country.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei Mate X2 with inward folding display to launch in China on 22 February

Feb 19, 2021
Huawei Mate X2 with inward folding display to launch in China on 22 February
Huawei Mate X2 with a notebook-like folding design to launch in China today: All we know so far

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei Mate X2 with a notebook-like folding design to launch in China today: All we know so far

Feb 22, 2021

science

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021
Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Magnetic Poles

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Feb 22, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021