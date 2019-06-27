Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday cleared California semiconductor designer CNEX Labs Inc of stealing trade secrets from Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies.

ReutersJun 27, 2019 02:06:38 IST

Huawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer

(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday cleared California semiconductor designer CNEX Labs Inc of stealing trade secrets from Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies.

Huawei had sued CNEX in U.S. District Court in Sherman, Texas, for misappropriation of trade secrets involving a memory control technology and for poaching its employees.

The United States has effectively banned its companies from doing business with Huawei, which claims the firm represents a threat to U.S. security.

A Huawei spokesman said the company was considering its next steps after the decision in Texas and declined further comment.

CNEX had countersued, accusing Huawei of improperly gaining access to its trade secrets by posing as a potential customer of the memory control technology.

The eight-person jury did not award CNEX any damages because it did not have any revenue, a CNEX spokesman said. Huawei's suit was an effort to acquire "CNEX's advanced semiconductor technology" through a court action, said CNEX spokesman Paul Sherer.

Huawei had sued CNEX and co-founder Ronnie Huang in 2017 and was seeking at least $85.7 million in damages and rights to the San Jose, California, company's memory-control technology.

"The things that Huawei claims are trade secrets are not," CNEX attorney Deron Dacus said in court at the beginning of the trial earlier this month. He further described the lawsuit as "bullying and intimidation."

U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant, who heard the trade secrets case, separately is overseeing Huawei's bid to overturn the Trump administration's ban on its sales to government agencies and contractors.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Newstracker

U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross

Jun 13, 2019
U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross
Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Newstracker

Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Jun 13, 2019
Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Newstracker

Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Jun 13, 2019
Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Newstracker

Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Jun 13, 2019
El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Newstracker

El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Jun 13, 2019
Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Newstracker

Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Jun 13, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019