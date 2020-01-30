tech2 News Staff

Even though Huawei got banned in the US on the alleged spying charges, the company has still managed to become second largest smartphone manufacturer with 16 percent market share globally, Counterpoint has revealed it in its report.

The report suggests that Samsung stands tall in the first position with a 20 percent share whereas Apple is in the third position with a 13 percent share. The report further revealed that there is a decline of one percent (year-on-year) with 1.48 billion handsets being shipped in 2019. The report reveals that the decline has been noticed in the past two consecutive years but this year the decline is slower.

In addition to this, the report further reveals that in 2019 Q4, the smartphone market grew 3 percent (year-on-year) hinting that there is a chance that we might see more growth this year.

Copunterpoint research also revealed that Apple was the top smartphone brand in Q4 with 18 percent market share. It was followed by Samsung at 17 percent and Huawei at 14 percent. Apple iPhone 11 (Review) turned out to be a major player in Q4. Apple iPhone shipment reportedly increased by 11 percent in this quarter. Its service revenue also reportedly rose by 17 percent (year-on-year). It was majorly driven by Apple Music, iCloud and Apple Care.

The report also revealed that Realme was the fastes growing smartphone brand in this quarter.

