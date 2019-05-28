Tuesday, May 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Huawei still world's second biggest smartphone maker despite US ban: Gartner

Gartner also said Huawei continued to reduce the gap with Samsung, but warned that growth could be limited.

ReutersMay 28, 2019 19:41:10 IST

Chinese telecom company Huawei held on to its spot as the world’s second-biggest smartphone vendor in the first quarter, despite being blacklisted by the United States, research and advisory firm Gartner said.

Huawei still worlds second biggest smartphone maker despite US ban: Gartner

Huawei Technologies.

Gartner also said Huawei continued to reduce the gap with Samsung, but warned that growth could be limited in the near term.

The United States on May 15 blocked Huawei from buying US goods saying the company was involved in activities contrary to national security. The Trump administration softened its stance last week by granting Huawei a licence to buy US goods until August 19.

Gartner said Samsung retained its top spot in worldwide smartphone sales, achieving a 19.2% market share in the first quarter of 2019. Huawei achieved the highest year-over-year growth among the world’s top five — Samsung, Huawei, Apple and Chinese smartphone makers OPPO and Vivo.

Huawei sold 58.4 million smartphone units in the quarter, with growth across all regions, the report showed.

Total global sales of smartphones to end users fell 2.7 percent in the quarter, with 373 million units sold

Huawei did particularly well in two of its biggest markets, Europe and Greater China, where its smartphone sales grew by 69 percent and 33 percent, respectively. Huawei has a 29.5% market share of Greater China’s smartphone market.

But the impact of the U.S. action against Huawei is likely to spook buyers. PriceSpy, a product comparison site that attracts an average of 14 million visitors per month, said last week that Huawei handsets were drawing fewer clicks from online shoppers.

“Unavailability of Google apps and services on Huawei smartphones, if implemented, will upset Huawei’s international smartphone business which is almost half of its worldwide phone business,” Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner, said.

“Not the least it brings apprehension among buyers, limiting Huawei’s growth in the near term,” he added.

Companies that have either shunned Huawei completely or restricted buying from the company include Google, Softbank’s ARM, Analog Devices, U.S. chipmakers Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc, Broadcom Inc, Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp and BT Group’s EE.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users


also see

Xiaoomi

Xiaomi reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue thanks to sales growth

May 20, 2019
Xiaomi reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue thanks to sales growth
Huawei handsets are getting low traction from online shoppers after US blacklist

Huawei

Huawei handsets are getting low traction from online shoppers after US blacklist

May 26, 2019
Vivo Z5x with Snapdragon 710, punch-hole camera to launch in China on 24 May

Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x with Snapdragon 710, punch-hole camera to launch in China on 24 May

May 21, 2019
Samsung shares rise by 2.7 percent following rival Huawei's US trade ban

Samsung

Samsung shares rise by 2.7 percent following rival Huawei's US trade ban

May 21, 2019
Huawei reviewing relationship with FedEx after two parcels were diverted to US

Huawei

Huawei reviewing relationship with FedEx after two parcels were diverted to US

May 28, 2019
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple

Huawei

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple

May 27, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019