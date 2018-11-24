Saturday, November 24, 2018 Back to
Huawei starts testing Google's secretive Fuchsia OS on Honor Play: Report

This means Huawei may become one of the first OEMs to launch Fuchsia-powered phones.

tech2 News Staff Nov 24, 2018 12:30 PM IST

For the past few months, Google's apparently secretive Fuchsia OS is reportedly being developed. While Google has never stepped ahead and confirmed anything about it, but the rumours around it have been unstoppable. And the recent one sounds like the plans for the operating system are maybe now materialising.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Huawei may end up being one of the first OEMs on board the Fuchsia train, as the company is allegedly test-driving the secretive OS on the Honor Play.

Honor Play. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

The report suggests that a new commit in the source code of Fuchsia OS suggests that Huawei has been testing it on the Honor Play smartphone. And according to XDA Developer, if Huawei is going by the Honor Play's chipset, which is Kirin 970, then we may soon see the Fuchsia OS rocking the Huawei P20 lineup, the Huawei Mate 10 lineup, the Honor 10, the Honor View 10, and a few others.

Of course, as an end consumer, this doesn't mean much to you and me. However, what this does suggest is that Huawei may be one of the first brands to come out with Fuchsia-powered devices. Considering Google hasn't let us a single official peep into this secretive OS, none of what we know can be confirmed, but reports to suggest that Fuchsia may be aimed to replace the Android operating system completely, and possibly even Chrome OS too. That bit alone makes any Fuchsia-related news darn exciting!

 

